The 2018 iPad Game of the Year winner Gorogoa is now matching its all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Apple chose point-and-click, puzzle game Gorogoa as its iPad Game of the Year 2018. And now it’s matching the all-time low at $2.99. Regularly $5, this is only the second time we have ever seen it down this low. “Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.” The game was updated yesterday with some basic enhancements and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 gamers. More details below.

Gorogoa: