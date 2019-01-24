The 2018 iPad Game of the Year winner Gorogoa is now matching its all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Apple chose point-and-click, puzzle game Gorogoa as its iPad Game of the Year 2018. And now it’s matching the all-time low at $2.99. Regularly $5, this is only the second time we have ever seen it down this low. “Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.” The game was updated yesterday with some basic enhancements and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 gamers. More details below.
The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex.
Jason Roberts created thousands of meticulously detailed hand-drawn illustrations, encompassing the impressive scope of Gorogoa’s personal narrative.