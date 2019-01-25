Watch the big game w/o cable by using this 60-mile HDTV for just $8 shipped at Amazon

VIEWTEK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-Mile HDTV OTA Antenna for $8 shipped when checking out with code Y6EU7TZO. Regularly $20, this beats our last mention by over $2 and is the best available. If you don’t have cable, but still want to watch the Super Bowl in under two weeks, this is a must-have accessory. You could pair this antenna with an HDHomeRun tuner and Plex as the perfect way to kick start your cord-cutting setup. And be sure to check out AntennaWeb to see what channels are available in your area. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’d love a DVR while using an OTA antenna like this, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is currently on sale for $190. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay a cable company to get their service and DVR features and still allows you to pause and rewind TV.

Viewtek 60-Mile HDTV OTA Antenna features: