Watch the big game w/o cable by using this 60-mile HDTV for just $8 shipped at Amazon

VIEWTEK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-Mile HDTV OTA Antenna for $8 shipped when checking out with code Y6EU7TZO. Regularly $20, this beats our last mention by over $2 and is the best available. If you don’t have cable, but still want to watch the Super Bowl in under two weeks, this is a must-have accessory. You could pair this antenna with an HDHomeRun tuner and Plex as the perfect way to kick start your cord-cutting setup. And be sure to check out AntennaWeb to see what channels are available in your area. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’d love a DVR while using an OTA antenna like this, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is currently on sale for $190. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay a cable company to get their service and DVR features and still allows you to pause and rewind TV.
Viewtek 60-Mile HDTV OTA Antenna features:
- 60-80 Miles Long Range: The HDTV antenna amplifier boosts the TV antenna with better signal, enjoy crystal clear HDTV shows, 720p, 1080i, 1080p | ATSC available.
- Paper-thin and High Performance: Viewtek Paper- thin antennas was designed extremely thin and lightweight. You can hide it behind the TV, lay flat on table,stick it high on window and put anywhere. It’ll pull in hundreds of crystal clear digital & HD shows!
- 13 foot coaxial cable Makes indoor TV antenna easier for you to place it in your house to get the best reception, 10FT coaxial cable has less signal attenuation, to ensure clear and stable picture quality.