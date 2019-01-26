Best Buy discounts Vanity Planet grooming tools at least 70% off, today only

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy takes more than 70% off a selection of Vanity Planet hair and skin grooming tools. Prices are as marked and start as low as $8. Orders over $35 qualify for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available. A top pick from this sale is the Glowspin Facial Brush in several colors for $29.99. It goes for around $50 right now at Amazon, and this is the best deal we could find. This is a decent budget-friendly alternative to the much pricier Clarisonic models. The Glowspin includes three brush attachments to fit your skin’s needs at any given time. It runs on two AA batteries (not included). Ratings are light but favorable at 4.3/5 stars. You can shop the rest of the sale here.

Remove daily buildup and refresh your face with this Vanity Planet glowspin brush. The rotating bristles exfoliate skin to improve your natural glow, and the gentle action leaves your skin feeling soft and invigorated. This Vanity Planet glowspin brush comes with multiple heads, so you can meet specific skin care needs.