Enjoy indoor BBQ thanks to the Tenergy Smokeless Infrared Grill for $130 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, Woot offers the Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill for $129.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, delivery adds another $6. We saw this model for about $5 more last week from Amazon, where it’s now closer to $160 after an on-page coupon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked for this model. It may be freezing outside, but you can still enjoy tasty grilled meats and veggies indoors thanks to this. Tenergy claims that this infrared grill produces 80% less smoke than other such grills on the market. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 4-piece BBQ accessories set for $20 shipped. Notably, it includes a digital thermometer so you can make sure your food is cooked just the way you want it.

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Grill features: