Enjoy indoor BBQ thanks to the Tenergy Smokeless Infrared Grill for $130 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, Woot offers the Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill for $129.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, delivery adds another $6. We saw this model for about $5 more last week from Amazon, where it’s now closer to $160 after an on-page coupon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked for this model. It may be freezing outside, but you can still enjoy tasty grilled meats and veggies indoors thanks to this. Tenergy claims that this infrared grill produces 80% less smoke than other such grills on the market. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
With your savings, pick up this 4-piece BBQ accessories set for $20 shipped. Notably, it includes a digital thermometer so you can make sure your food is cooked just the way you want it.
Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Grill features:
SMOKE-LESS TECHNOLOGY – Tenergy’s indoor infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills. The infrared heat is only directed at the grill rack’s surface and the cooling tray catches grease and oils before they get the chance to become smoke.
ADVANCED INFRARED HEATING TECHNOLOGY – Our electric barbecue grill evenly cooks meats, fish, poultry and vegetables using advanced infrared heating technology. With the unique infrared heating technology, heat is evenly spread on the grill top. Food is guaranteed to cook evenly, no cold zones or weak spots.