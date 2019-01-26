Boil water in minutes w/o a stove in this 1.7L stainless steel electric kettle for $14.50 shipped

- Jan. 26th 2019 10:08 am ET

0

Tenergy Corporation (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $14.59 shipped when you use code WAJQ4Y7I at checkout. Regularly over $27, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a heavy coffee or tea connoisseur, this is a must. You’ll be able to quickly bring water to a boil to make your favorite hot beverage in just minutes. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This $14 shipped French press is a great buy if you don’t already have one. You’ll be able to enjoy coffee on a whole new level, and I’ve personally used and enjoyed this model.

Tenergy Stainless Steel Electric Kettle features:

With 1500W of power, the Tenergy fast boil kettle is a fast water boiler that can boil 1L of water within 5 minutes, beating out most conventional stovetops by up to 10 minutes, faster than a microwave, it is really a time saver. 7 cups large capacity, always ready to make your tea, coffee, oatmeal.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
tenergy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide