Amazon takes up to 30% off Muscle Milk Protein Powders and more from $14.50 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Muscle Milk favorites starting at under $14.50 shipped. There are a variety of flavors of protein shakes and whey powders in the sale, with many of them dropping close to our previous mentions as well as their all-time lows. One standout for us is 4.94-lbs of Muscle Milk Genuine Vanilla Crème Protein Powder for $33.65. Opting for Subscribe & Save will knock an additional 5% off, taking the price to $31.97. That’s good for an $18 discount from the going rate and is the best available. Just about everything in the sale carries a 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for more.

Muscle Milk protein shakes are a fantastic way to supplement your workouts with added protein, vitamins and more.

Muscle Milk Vanilla Crème Protein Powder features: