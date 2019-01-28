Athleta takes an extra 20% off sale items for fresh workout gear to start the new year

For a limited time only, Athleta is offering an extra 20% off sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive complimentary delivery. The Elation Shimmer Tights are our favorite item and they’re on sale for $47. For comparison, these tights were originally priced $98. They feature four-way stretch material for mobility as well as breathable material to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Plus, with over 360 reviews, these tights are rated 4.4/5 stars. However, if you’re looking for leggings without shimmer the Stellar Tights are also on sale for $44 and would be a great choice. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Cozy Karma Wrap $39 (Orig. $98)
- Elation Shimmer Tights $47 (Orig. $98)
- Victory Primaloft Hoodie $58 (Orig. $118)
- Stellar Tights $44 (Orig. $98)
- Downkind Puffer Jacket $58 (Orig. $158)
- Stellar Bomber Jackets $70 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
