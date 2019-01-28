Send docs & more from an iPhone to Brother’s AirPrint AiO laser printer: $124 (Reg. $200)

- Jan. 28th 2019 8:14 pm ET

$124
0

Walmart offers the Brother MFC-L2685DW AirPrint-enabled All-in-One Monochrome Laser Printer for $124 shipped. For comparison, Office Depot has it for $200 and our last mention was $119 in May of 2018. This model is perfect for your home office needs, as it provides budget-friendly printing, faxing, and scanning/copying with a document feeder. I own a similar model personally and recommend it to everyone I know. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles that Brother offers here, check out Canon’s $35 shipped PIXMA Wireless Printer with AirPrint. It’s not laser, and it doesn’t bear Brother’s reputation as a fantastic office option, but it’s a great starter model to pick up.

Brother AiO AirPrint-enabled Printer features:

  • Print and copy up to 24ppm
  • Built-in wireless and wired networking
  • Automatic duplex (two-sided) printing
  • Mobile device printing
  • 35-page capacity auto document feeder
  • 250-sheet paper capacity
  • High-yield replacement toner cartridge available*
  • High-quality color scanning
  • Up to 2400 x 600 dpi print resolution
$124

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Office Supplies Brother

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide