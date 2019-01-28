Ninja’s highly-rated air fryer is down to $69 shipped at Walmart (Reg. $100)

- Jan. 28th 2019 4:59 pm ET

0

Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $69 shipped. Amazon sells a similar model with a bonus cooking rack for $100 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Air frying is a great alternative to deep frying that’s more healthy for you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not sure where to start? The Ninja Air Fryer Cookbook is just $11.50 on Kindle and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. You’ll find 87 pages of delicious recipes to try with your new air fryer.

Ninja Air Fryer features:

  • Now enjoy guilt-free food. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.* *Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.
  • Wide Temperature Range: 105°F–400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.
  • 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fit 2 lbs of French fries.
