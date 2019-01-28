NordVPN celebrates National Privacy Day by offering 3-years of VPN service for $3 per month

Today only, for National Privacy Day, NordVPN is offering three years of VPN service for $107.64. Today’s offer brings its monthly rate down to just under $3 a month, which is within about 50 cents of price we saw for Black Friday. With a ton of VPN providers out there, it can be confusing to know which one to choose. NordVPN makes the decision easy with features like double encryption, no log retention, and the ability to connect six devices simultaneously. When people think of VPN, their mind typically goes to its privacy benefits, and while this is true, using one can allow you to spoof your location and provide access to shows and services that are not typically available in some countries.

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time