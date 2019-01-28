PC Gaming deals: MSI GTX 1060 6GB from $200, MSI RTX 2070 from $480, more from $130

NeweggFlash offers the MSI GAMING GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Graphics Card for $219.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBC93 at checkout. Save an additional $20 when you fill out the mail-in rebate. For comparison, Amazon is currently charging $315 and it’s never fallen below $250 there. This is a great entry-level graphics card for gamers who want to enjoy AAA titles, but don’t need 1440p ultra settings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds. Keep reading for more deals.
Other graphics cards on sale:
- ASRock RX 570 4GB: $130 (Reg $180) | NeweggFlash
- XFX RX 570 8GB: $160 (Reg. $190) | Newegg
- Save an additional $20 w/ MIR
- Sapphire NITRO+ RX 580 8GB: $210 (Reg. $260) | Newegg
- MSI RTX 2070 Duke 8GB OC: $500 (Reg. $570) | Amazon, Newegg
- Save an additional $20 w/ MIR
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU features:
- Chipset: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Video Memory: 6GB GDDR5
- Max. Resolution: 7680 x 4320, support 4x Display monitors
- Input: 1x 8Pin PCI-E power connector, output: DVI-D Dual Link, HDMI, 3x DisplayPort’s
- 400W system power supply requirement; 120W power consumption. Please Note: Kindly refer the User Manual and User Guide before use.
- Form Factor: ATX.Cores: 1280 Units
