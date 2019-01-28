PC Gaming deals: MSI GTX 1060 6GB from $200, MSI RTX 2070 from $480, more from $130

NeweggFlash offers the MSI GAMING GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Graphics Card for $219.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBC93 at checkout. Save an additional $20 when you fill out the mail-in rebate. For comparison, Amazon is currently charging $315 and it’s never fallen below $250 there. This is a great entry-level graphics card for gamers who want to enjoy AAA titles, but don’t need 1440p ultra settings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds. Keep reading for more deals.

Other graphics cards on sale:

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU features:

  • Chipset: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
  • Video Memory: 6GB GDDR5
  • Max. Resolution: 7680 x 4320, support 4x Display monitors
  • Input: 1x 8Pin PCI-E power connector, output: DVI-D Dual Link, HDMI, 3x DisplayPort’s
  • 400W system power supply requirement; 120W power consumption. Please Note: Kindly refer the User Manual and User Guide before use.
  • Form Factor: ATX.Cores: 1280 Units

