Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Cole Haan, Timbuk2, Sperry Sneakers, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We'll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here.
Activewear |
- Score Under Armour men’s underwear for just $10 during its Outlet Sale
- Steep & Cheap offers up to 80% off a selection of Stoic men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and accessories
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers the Reebok Men’s Print Run Next Shoes in Black or Black/Red for $40 with free shipping
- The highly rated Zella Hatha High Waist Crop tights are on sale for $27 shipped
- Columbia offers its Men’s Steens Mountain Print Fleece Jacket in several colors for $30
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan features five pairs of shoes for $99 each during its January Steals Sale + free shipping
- Keep your 15-inch MacBook safe in the Thule Crossover Backpack for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale refreshes your footwear with select styles for $30 shipped
- Lucky Brand’s Final Call Sale updates your wardrobe with deals starting at $10
- Kenneth Cole’s Watch Flash Sale offers 25% off select styles for men & women from $49
Home Goods and more |
- Timbuk2 Sale on Sale has up to 50% off MacBook bags, backpacks, more + an extra 10% off
- This water flosser has a built-in rechargeable battery for $22 shipped (40% off)
- The well-rated Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator is on sale for $140, today only (Reg. $180)
- Be ready to cook anything with this 14-piece stainless steel pots & pans set for $135 (25% off)
- This Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill is more than 50% off today: $50 (Reg. $100+)