Download COOK + CURE Food is Medicine on iOS for FREE today (Reg. $6)

COOK + CURE Food is Medicine for iOS is now FREE on the App Store. Regularly $6, this is only the second time we have seen the app go free since late 2017 and the first time this year. It covers “100+ health concerns and goals along with “diet preferences from renowned health experts.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 users, there are no annoying IAPs to get in your way here either. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
While you’re exploring new ways to stay in peak condition, we also have the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill for $269 today (Reg. up to $340). And be sure to visit our Sports/Fitness Guide for even more options.
iPhone: COOK + CURE Food is Medicine: FREE (Reg. $6)
Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: KRFT, StoryToys, more
Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, God of War from $26.50, more
COOK + CURE Food is Medicine:
Find information on the foods, herbs, supplements, natural remedies, recipes, and lifestyle practices that are known to be best for you and your unique needs.
All the information comes from qualified health professionals you can trust (including nutritionists, herbalists, naturopaths and more), many of whom are thought leaders in their field, passionate about sharing their specialized knowledge with you and your family.