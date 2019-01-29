Grab a sleek wallet and pitch your bulky one without breaking the bank: $7.50 shipped (30% off)

- Jan. 29th 2019 5:07 pm ET

Kinzd Official (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Thin Wallet for $7.69 shipped when coupon code KINOFF30 has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and narrowly beats the lowest price we have tracked by 30 cents. This nice-looking wallet keeps things simple with three card slots, a display window for your ID, and a money clip. Its RFID-blocking materials aim to keep your private information, well, private. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re like me and never cary cash you don’t need a dedicated money clip and this $7 alternative may be a better fit. It has room for 5-8 cards and like the option above, it is made of a material that blocks RFID signals, helping to safeguard your information.

Kinzd Thin Wallet features:

  • 1-Year Product Replacement Guarantee
  • RFID Blocking Wallet: Keeps your vital information in cards from being stolen.
  • Minimalistic and slim design

