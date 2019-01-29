This RIGID 6-piece Combo Tool Kit has everything you need for projects at $359 (Reg. $450+)

Home Depot offers the RIGID 18V Cordless 6-piece Combo Kit with two batteries, charger and bag for $359.40 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle has a total value of $599 but typically retails for $450 or so. Today’s deal is $16 less than our previous mention. Have winter projects on the docket? Don’t know where to start with an at-home toolkit? This bundle has everything you need to tackle those projects. Includes two drills, three saws and a sander. Two batteries and a wall charger keep you up and running. The included carrying case is perfect for staying organized. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Those looking for a lower-cost alternative will want to check out this DEWALT two-tool combo kit for over 50% less. You’ll still get multiple tools but lose out on the saws and extra batteries.
RIGID 18V Cordless 6-piece Combo Kit features:
- Hammer Drill – 780 in. lbs. of torque for tough applications
- 3-Speed Impact Driver – 2,000 in. lbs. of torque for tough applications
- Reciprocating Saw – On/off orbital action
- Circular Saw – Sight line blower to keep your work area clear
- Orbital Sander – Airguard technology to collect up to 90% of the dust
- JobMax Multi-Tool – Tool free head makes blade change easy