This RIGID 6-piece Combo Tool Kit has everything you need for projects at $359 (Reg. $450+)

Home Depot offers the RIGID 18V Cordless 6-piece Combo Kit with two batteries, charger and bag for $359.40 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle has a total value of $599 but typically retails for $450 or so. Today’s deal is $16 less than our previous mention. Have winter projects on the docket? Don’t know where to start with an at-home toolkit? This bundle has everything you need to tackle those projects. Includes two drills, three saws and a sander. Two batteries and a wall charger keep you up and running. The included carrying case is perfect for staying organized. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative will want to check out this DEWALT two-tool combo kit for over 50% less. You’ll still get multiple tools but lose out on the saws and extra batteries.

RIGID 18V Cordless 6-piece Combo Kit features: