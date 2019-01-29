Keep your belongings safe when traveling w/ this 2-pack of TSA-approved luggage locks for $6

Tack-life (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-pack of TSA-approved Luggage Locks for $5.97 shipped when you use code K8TMZTAC at checkout. Regularly $13, other 2-packs run around $10 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you have any travel plans, these are a must. Since they’re TSA-approved, you can make sure that your suitcases stay secure when flying and still be compliant with travel safety regulations. Rated 4/5 stars.
Tack-life TSA Luggage Lock features:
- Unique keyhole for the TSA, the customs officer will unlock it with the corresponding key, preventing delays and baggage damage due to security inspections during the journey
- Exquisite orange bag-shaped padlock, ultra-tough antirust zinc alloy lock body, 4.3-inch flexible steel cable allows it threading through luggage zippers more easily, help to secure your luggage which steel shackle locks cannot
- Clearer figures and smooth combination dial make it easier to set your own combination, 3 digit code lock with 1000 combination, without hassle to carry keys, the best partner for baggage security
