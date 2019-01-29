Keep your belongings safe when traveling w/ this 2-pack of TSA-approved luggage locks for $6

- Jan. 29th 2019 4:55 pm ET

0

Tack-life (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-pack of TSA-approved Luggage Locks for $5.97 shipped when you use code K8TMZTAC at checkout. Regularly $13, other 2-packs run around $10 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you have any travel plans, these are a must. Since they’re TSA-approved, you can make sure that your suitcases stay secure when flying and still be compliant with travel safety regulations. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Tack-life TSA Luggage Lock features:

  • Unique keyhole for the TSA, the customs officer will unlock it with the corresponding key, preventing delays and baggage damage due to security inspections during the journey
  • Exquisite orange bag-shaped padlock, ultra-tough antirust zinc alloy lock body, 4.3-inch flexible steel cable allows it threading through luggage zippers more easily, help to secure your luggage which steel shackle locks cannot
  • Clearer figures and smooth combination dial make it easier to set your own combination, 3 digit code lock with 1000 combination, without hassle to carry keys, the best partner for baggage security

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide