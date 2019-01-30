Give your Apple Watch a new look with this $8 leather band in various styles

JSGMY (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its leather Apple Watch bands in various styles and sizes for $7.99 shipped when promo code FJ8YKZ7J is applied during checkout. That’s good for 50% off the regular going rate and the best offer currently available. Ditch the pricier alternatives from Apple and save with a third-party leather band. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If today’s deal doesn’t fit the bill, hit up our guide of the best sport, leather and link bands for Apple Watch. You’ll find alternatives as low as $5, making it an easy way to upgrade your watch’s style.

JSGMY Leather Apple Watch Bands feature: