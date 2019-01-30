Keep your bike secure w/ this disk lock + 110dB alarm for $14.50 shipped

Smile & Satisfaction (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Yohoolyo Disk Bike Lock with Alarm for $14.69 shipped when you use code VIDIW2IZ at checkout. Regularly $21, we’ve seen it fall to around $17 a few times in the past and this is the best currently available. With spring just around the corner (even if it doesn’t feel like it), biking season is almost upon us. This lock offers a loud 110dB siren should someone try to steal your bike, offering you another level of protection. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
After you unlock your bike and head off on your next adventure, let your phone be your guide. This $12 shipped holder will keep your device front and center, allowing you to monitor GPS, change songs, and more without having to keep your phone in your pocket.
Yohoolyo Disk Bike Lock features:
- Among all motorcycle locks online, this motorcycle lock with alarm is a practical solution for motorcycle fanatic to protect their beloved motorbikes or bikes while parking outside or at aisle
- The alarm disc lock sound is able to reach 110 db with the measure of 7mm locking pin that allows us to set at 360 degrees, and it is possible to disassemble in any position
- Portable in size but loud in voice, the motorcycle disc alarm is more sensitive. You will hear the alarm immediately when some cunning thief approaches
- It comes with two keys which is ideal for motorcycles, bicycles, scooters holes or spokes on a wheel.
- The package includes 1 motorcycle disk lock alarm 2 keys and 1 allen key ,you can use the supplied allen key to unscrew the 4 screws in the back of the disc lock