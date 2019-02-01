Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Patagonia jackets, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Roomba vacuum, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Patagonia jackets, Mountain Hardwear pullovers & more at up to 60% off, this weekend only
- Sierra Trading Post offers Marmot, UGG, Merrell, Columbia & more with deals from $15
- Look fresh all year long with the Sport Polarized Sunglasses from Amazon at $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet offers the Women’s Fresh Foam Arishi Running Shoes in Thunder for $30
- Oakley is offering its Utility Rolled Up Backpack for $36 shipped (Reg. $120)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Score Ray-Ban Sunglasses at up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Valentine’s Day Event
- DSW gives you a fresh look with an extra 20% off boots & booties from Sperry, Cole Haan, more
- Dillard’s Clearance Event offers an extra 30% off Nike, UGG, Kate Spade, Levi’s, more from $16
- Nine West offers an extra 30% off sale items to refresh your footwear for spring
- Enjoy luxury at a discount w/ 20% off Gucci, Prada, and other pre-owned designer goods at eBay
Home Goods and more |
- Let iRobot’s Alexa-controlled Roomba handle the dirty work at $248 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Insignia’s 3.2L Digital Air Fryer will get dinner cooked with almost no oil for $40 (Reg. $65+)
- Get a solid night’s rest w/ the LectroFan White Noise Machine for $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Keep your valuables safe in the fire + waterproof AmazonBasics Security Safe at $65 (Reg. $80)
- Nest’s Protect Smart Smoke/Monoxide Alarm lets you ditch obnoxious beeping: $100 (Reg. $119)