Score two Google Home Mini’s with outlet wall mounts for $40 ($100+ value)

BuyDig via Rakuten offers two Google Home Mini’s with two Deco Gear Outlet Wall Mounts for $40 shipped in charcoal or chalk when you use code HOME20 at checkout. Regularly, each Home Mini is $50 retail, though they’re on sale for around $30 each right now. The wall mounts go for $20 a piece at Amazon, making this a much better value than our previous mention of just two Home Mini’s for $40. Not everyone wants a Home Mini sitting on their desk or counter, so this is a great way to get them up and out of the way yet still retain the same smart features. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A perfect pair with the Home Mini would be Google’s 4K HDR-equipped Chromecast Ultra for $49 shipped right now. You can use your new Home Mini to send content right to the big screen, making your smart home effortless.

