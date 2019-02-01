Score two Google Home Mini’s with outlet wall mounts for $40 ($100+ value)

BuyDig via Rakuten offers two Google Home Mini’s with two Deco Gear Outlet Wall Mounts for $40 shipped in charcoal or chalk when you use code HOME20 at checkout. Regularly, each Home Mini is $50 retail, though they’re on sale for around $30 each right now. The wall mounts go for $20 a piece at Amazon, making this a much better value than our previous mention of just two Home Mini’s for $40. Not everyone wants a Home Mini sitting on their desk or counter, so this is a great way to get them up and out of the way yet still retain the same smart features. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
A perfect pair with the Home Mini would be Google’s 4K HDR-equipped Chromecast Ultra for $49 shipped right now. You can use your new Home Mini to send content right to the big screen, making your smart home effortless.
Google Home Mini features:
Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.