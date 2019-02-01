RAVPower’s 36W USB-C PD dual charger is perfect to power your iPad or iPhone at just $6.50

- Feb. 1st 2019 5:14 pm ET

RAVPower offers its 36W USB-C Power Delivery/USB-A Wall Charger for $6.39 shipped when you use code RAVP0815 at checkout. Regularly $14 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you have two devices to power, this charger is perfect as it provides up to 36W of juice to charge up your phones quick. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up a USB-C to Lightning cable so you can fast charge your iPhone. It’s just $19 Prime shipped at Amazon and is a must-have to top your iPhone off at break-neck speeds.

RAVPower 36W USB-C PD Charger features:

  • Ultra Compatibility: Benefit from a combo of dual charging ports for any Type-C (20V 1.5A, 15V 2A, 9V 2A , 5V 3A max) and USB devices (iSmart: 5V 2.4A max) that run out of power.
  • Efficient iSmart Technology: Automatically detects the connected devices and delivers the optimal charging current to maximize the battery’s efficiency and minimize charging time

