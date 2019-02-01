This highly-rated TV stand sports shelving and cable management for $99 (Reg. up to $220)

Walmart is offering the Whalen Payton Brown Cherry TV Stand for $99 shipped. Matched at Jet. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the previous low price by $26. This TV stand features built-in shelving and cable management. It’s made to hold TVs up to 65 inches in size. With a supported weight of 135 pounds, you’ll have a hard time finding a TV that won’t fit the bill. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Some setups look best when a TV is mounted directly to the wall. Pick up Mounting Dream’s TV Wall Mount for $36 when you clip the on-page coupon and spend $63 less. You’ll forfeit shelving, but that is unnecessary for folks that rely solely on a smart TV. I use this mount in my living room and it has been very sturdy.
Whalen Payton TV Stand features:
- Patented 3-in-1 display system gives you three different options for displaying your TV. Choose Swivel Mount, Wall Mount or Tabletop. The Swivel Mount pans 45 degrees left or right
- This sleek console has a contemporary design with curved legs and three open shelves. The shelves are black, with legs that have a warm, brown cherry finish that complements nearly any decor.