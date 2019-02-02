Score big savings on these Giantville lifesize games, now up to 50% off at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot offers the Giantville Jumbo Wooden Blocks Stacking Game for $49.99. Prime members score free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. It’s around $60 at Amazon right now, where it had otherwise been going for $75. Today’s deal is the best we could find. This take on the popular tabletop game would be perfect to play at backyard barbecues or be right at home in a trendy startup office. It also comes with a carrying case and a scoreboard. Reviews are light but all 5-star. Head below for more gaming deals.

If you’d rather stack chips than blocks, then opt for the Giantville Giant 4-in-a-Row Connect Game at $164.99 with the above shipping. It’s now $220 at Amazon, where it has never sold for less than $200. This game measures three-and-a-half-feet tall by four-feet wide. It would make a fun, colorful addition to any playroom. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Giantville Jumbo Wooden Blocks Stacking Game: