The Lenovo 8″ Smart Display wields Google Assistant for $100 (Reg. $200, today only), more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s around $100 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This smart display can control over 5,000 smart products, making it a great addition for homes with Hue bulbs, Lutron switches, and more. Wielding a display lets you surf the internet, stream video, view images, and so much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
We also spotted the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $199.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. Typically $250+, today’s deal knocks at least $50 off and is the best price we can find right now. With a 2-inch larger display than the option above, this is the obvious choice for folks who intend to lean heavily on visuals. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:
Watch programs or surf the Internet with this Lenovo smart display. The 8-inch screen has 1280 x 800 high-definition resolution for clear images, and the integrated Google Assistant function lets you get instant answers to questions as well as reminders of important events. This Lenovo smart display also lets you make video calls.
