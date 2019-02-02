Google’s Pixel Buds offer built-in Google Assistant, easy pairing, more for $110 (Reg. $159)

Best Buy offers Google’s Pixel Buds in both colors for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $159, this is a match for our last mention in early December and is the best available. If you have a Google Pixel, these headphones are a must-have accessory. They pair simply, have great battery life, offer built-in Google Assistant, and sound great. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Plus, learn more in our hands-on review.
If you don’t want to drop $110 on Bluetooth headphones, Otium Bluetooth Headphones are a great alternative. Though they don’t feature the quick pairing and Google Assistant built-in, they’re just $20 Prime shipped and have a 3.9/5 star rating from over 10,000 happy customers.
Google Pixel Buds features:
Google Pixel Buds are headphones that deliver brilliant, captivating sound with the convenient aspect of being wireless. With one-touch control of your music and instant access to your Google Assistant, theyre easily more than just headphones. Simply touch and hold the right earbud and your Google Assistant is ready to help; quickly access the Google Assistant to get answers, control your music, send messages and more using only your voice. Google Pixel Buds provide up to five hours of listening time with just one charge, and Pixel Buds’ charging case holds multiple charges, so you can get up to 24 hours of listening time for when you’re on the go.