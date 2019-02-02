Google’s Pixel Buds offer built-in Google Assistant, easy pairing, more for $110 (Reg. $159)

Best Buy offers Google’s Pixel Buds in both colors for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $159, this is a match for our last mention in early December and is the best available. If you have a Google Pixel, these headphones are a must-have accessory. They pair simply, have great battery life, offer built-in Google Assistant, and sound great. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Plus, learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t want to drop $110 on Bluetooth headphones, Otium Bluetooth Headphones are a great alternative. Though they don’t feature the quick pairing and Google Assistant built-in, they’re just $20 Prime shipped and have a 3.9/5 star rating from over 10,000 happy customers.

Google Pixel Buds features: