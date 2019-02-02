Tone your legs while working out w/ this resistance band for just $14 Prime shipped

- Feb. 2nd 2019 9:23 am ET

$14
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Contentgroup (98% positive feedback past 30 days, 94% lifetime) via Amazon offers the RIMSports Elite Hip Resistance Band for $14.15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Staying fit in the New Year is never easy, but this resistance band can help you achieve your goals. You’ll be able to work out your legs while toning other areas of your body at the same time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

RIMSports Elite Hip Resistance Band features:

High-Level Resistance: Our abductor resistance band is suitable for both men and women at any fitness level! These exercise bands present different degrees of resistance allowing you to work all muscles throughout your body. You can use this hip resistance band for your legs, ankles, hips, back, arms and shoulders, allowing you the perfect level of resistance! This will activate and strengthen glutes and hips pre-workout, both during and post workout.

$14

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
RIMSports

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide