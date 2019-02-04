Arlo’s 3-pack of 100% wire-free cameras let you keep an eye on your home: $200 (Reg. $250)

NeweggFlash offers the 3-camera Arlo Security System for $199.99 shipped when you use code NEFPBC66 at checkout. Regularly $250, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Arlo cameras are 100% wire-free, meaning they’re powered by an internal battery and connect via Wi-Fi to the base station, giving you a seamless and easy experience. Plus, you will receive 7-days of online cloud recording for FREE. Arlo is well-rated at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly solution, check out Wyze Cam. It’s about $25 shipped at Amazon and offers 1080p recording, free cloud storage, and more at a budget-friendly price. Just know you’re not getting a fully wire-free experience here.

Arlo Security System features: