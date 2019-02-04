Arlo’s 3-pack of 100% wire-free cameras let you keep an eye on your home: $200 (Reg. $250)

- Feb. 4th 2019 8:00 pm ET

$200
0

NeweggFlash offers the 3-camera Arlo Security System for $199.99 shipped when you use code NEFPBC66 at checkout. Regularly $250, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Arlo cameras are 100% wire-free, meaning they’re powered by an internal battery and connect via Wi-Fi to the base station, giving you a seamless and easy experience. Plus, you will receive 7-days of online cloud recording for FREE. Arlo is well-rated at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly solution, check out Wyze Cam. It’s about $25 shipped at Amazon and offers 1080p recording, free cloud storage, and more at a budget-friendly price. Just know you’re not getting a fully wire-free experience here.

Arlo Security System features:

  • Wire-Free magnetic mounts for easy setup anywhere
  • HD 720p Resolution
  • Night Vision w/ IR
  • Weatherproof, Indoor & Outdoor Ready
  • Motion Alerts
  • Alro App for Remote Viewing
  • Battery Operated
$200

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Netgear

Netgear
Arlo NeweggFlash

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide