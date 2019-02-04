Read quicker and retain more with this speed reading software for $19

Just like walking and talking, we all have a natural reading pace. But with a little training, anyone can learn to absorb words faster. The Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle helps you escape the slow lane, with lifetime access to three top programs for $19 (Orig. $669) via 9to5Toys Specials.

When you’re studying for a test or working through a lengthy report at work, your reading speed seriously affects your productivity. Even in your spare time, it can be frustrating to take months over a single book.

This bundle includes three programs that help you read up to 3.4x faster. The first is 7 Speed Reading EX 2019, which provides expert video tutorials and a personal cloud locker for reading.

Vocab1 helps you improve your vocabulary. This app lets you create custom lists from a database of over 520 million words. It also provides prep for GRE, SAT, GMAT, and IQ tests.

You also get Spreeder CX 2019. This program focuses on RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation) — a technique that improves your reading speed by reducing your eye movement.

Order the Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle now for $19 to get lifetime access to all three programs, worth $669.