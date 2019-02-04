Vantrue’s X3 dash cam sports up to 2.5K recording, offers HDR, Wi-Fi, more for $100 (Reg. $140)

Vantrue (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its X3 2.5K Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code WGJCKGW3 at checkout. Regularly $140, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’ve yet to pick up a dash camera, now’s the time. Spring break is just around the corner, and this is the perfect way to capture video of your drives in high resolution. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
This dash camera doesn’t come with a microSD card, so be sure to pick up a 32GB model for just $8 Prime shipped. It’ll store hours of footage, and is the perfect thing to spend your savings on.
Vantrue X3 Dash Camera features:
Unique High Dynamic Range (HDR) video system for superior low light compensation – reacts to extreme light conditions just like your eye, balancing exposure and light/dark spots; While F1.8 plus 6 glass lenses reduce glare and delivers stunning image quality day and night, clear video evidence potentially critical in an insurance claim, making your life easier and safer.
