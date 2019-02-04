WD’s 4TB Blue HDD is perfect for mass storage of movies, photos, and more: $85 (15% off)

Amazon offers the WD Blue 4TB 3.5-inch internal hard drive for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $100, it’s rare that we see discounts here and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. I’ve used WD Blue drives for years and they’re perfect for mass storage of movies, photos, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 10,000 shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
If you’d value speed over mass storage, Kingston’s 128GB SSD is down to just $18 Prime shipped right now. You won’t be able to store nearly as much on it, but your computer will boot quite a bit faster.
WD Blue HDD features:
- IntelliSeek: Calculates optimum seek speeds to lower power consumption, noise and vibration
- Data LifeGuard: Advanced algorithms monitor your drive continuously so it stays in optimum health
- NoTouch Ramp Load Technology: Safely positions the recording head off the disk surface to protect your data
- 2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty
- Package includes a hard drive only – no screws, cables, manuals included. Please purchase mounting hardware and cables separately if necessary
- Ships in WD-certified box for safe transit during shipping