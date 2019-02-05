Replace your aging MacBook Air with Apple’s latest model at $1,000 on Amazon (Reg. $1,199)

Amazon offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB in Silver for $999.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,199 at Apple, this is within $5 of our last mention and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s latest MacBook Air features Touch ID and a new Retina display, giving it a much-needed update to one of the company’s most popular line of laptops. Learn more in our hands-on review.
You can still save up to $200 on Apple’s latest iMac models and nearly $400 on the company’s newest MacBook Pro laptops as well.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display
- Touch ID and the latest Apple-designed keyboard
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage and 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life