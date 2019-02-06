Instant Pot’s 8 Quart Sous Vide-enabled Multi Cooker is down to $127.50 today (Reg. $160)

Kohl’s is offering the Instant Pot 8 Quart Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multi Cooker with Sous Vide for $127.49 shipped. Simply apply codes HOME10 and CHILLY15 at checkout to redeem the special deal. You’ll also get $20 in Kohl’s Cash with your purchase. Regularly $160, today’s deal is the best we can find and slightly below our previous mention. However, Amazon is currently offering it for $136 with an on-page coupon. While this model does not provide pressure cooking options it does have 11 different cooking settings including sous vide, bake, slow cook and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you would rather the pressure cooking option over the sous vide add-on here, the usual Instant Pot options will have you covered. Although you can find cookers for even less like the well-rated Gourmia GPC800 8-Quart option at just $63 shipped. Either way, be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Instant Pot 8 Quart Aura Multi Cooker with Sous Vide: