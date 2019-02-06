Old Navy offers hundreds of deals from just $10 with an extra 20% off your purchase

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off your purchase with code SWEET at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Packable Water-Resistant Quilted Vest is on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $50. This vest is great for layering and can be dressed up or down. Plus, it features two zippered hand pockets for storage and its gray color will give you a modern look. It also has a packable design that’s ideal for travel. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Built-In Flex Denim Jacket $48 (Orig. $60)
- Packable Water-Resistant Quilted Vest $36 (Orig. $50)
- Slim Built In Flex Jeans $36 (Orig. $45)
- Soft-Washed Jersey Henley $10 (Orig. $15)
- Sweater-Knit Hoodie $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Soft-Brushed Button Front Coat $38 (Orig. $50)
- French Terry 1/4 Pullover $22 (Orig. $30)
- Relaxed Tie-Front Pullover $16 (Orig. $25)
- High Rise Secret-Slim Jeans $36 (Orig. $45)
- High Rise Rockstar Jeans $40 (Orig. $50)
