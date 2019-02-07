Cole Haan cuts up to 70% off dress shoes, boots, sandals & more + free shipping

Cole Haan is having its Even Sweeter Sale that takes up to 70% off select dress shoes, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free ground delivery. Hiker boots are very on-trend for winter (find our guide here) and the ZEROGRAND Water Resistant Hiker Boots for men are on sale for $230, which is $70 off the original rate. If you have a winter trip planned or live in a cold climate these boots are perfect. They’re available in an array of color options and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. A similar women’s option is the Explore ZEROGRAND Boots that are also on sale for $220 and originally were priced at $280. Find the rest of our top picks below.

