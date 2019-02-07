The Harman Kardon Onyx Mini speaker offers a premium design for $45 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Harman Kardon offers its Onyx Mini Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $44.99 shipped. Originally $200, it still fetches as much at Best Buy and this is a match for our last mention in February 2018. Offering both a stylish and high-end audio experience, this speaker is perfect for outdoor parties and indoor gatherings alike. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need the Harman Kardon brand? The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker is rated 4.3/5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers and is just $22 Prime shipped. Though it’s not as premium of a design as the above Harman model, it’s a great alternative if you’re on a budget.

Onyx Mini Bluetooth speaker features: