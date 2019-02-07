Monoprice takes up to 39% off a selection of its Monolith high-end audio gear from $15

Monoprice has kicked off a sale on a selection of its Monolith high-end audio equipment, taking up to 39% off headphones, DACs, bookshelf speakers and more from $15. Shipping varies across the board based on the item. One standout for us is the M565 Over Ear Open Back Planar Magnetic Headphones for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen so far. Noteworthy features here include an open-back design for a more dynamic listening experience, planar drivers and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable audio deals:

Monoprice M565 Planar Magnetic Headphones features:

The Monolith M565 planar headphones are the perfect way to experience your music collection. Based on the Monolith M1060 and featuring a 66mm planar driver, these headphones produce a detailed aural landscape and will resolve all the sonic detail from the best recordings. Spectacular imaging, low distortion, and perfectly balanced sound make the Monolith M565 a true audiophile listening experience.

