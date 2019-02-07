Organize your kitchen w/ this 3-shelf storage unit for just $15 at Walmart

Walmart offers the Everyday Home Portable 3-Shelf Organization Unit for $14.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is included on orders over $35. For comparison, Amazon sells a similar model for over $26. If you’ve got a small space between the fridge and countertop, or even just need soma place to store spices and more, this is a great choice. The three oversized shelves can hold things like 2-liter bottles of soda, chips, condiments, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.
Enjoy a bit more space and mobility with the Honey-Can-Do 3-tier laundry cart for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not compact enough to fit next to a fridge, it’s perfect for doing chores around the house.
Everyday Home Portable Organization Unit features:
Save space with this Slim Slide Out Pantry Storage Rack by Everyday Home! The 5″ wide shelves are perfect for squeezing into tight spaces like next to the refrigerator or in between your washer and dryer. PVC wheels make it easy to move from room to room!