Organize your kitchen w/ this 3-shelf storage unit for just $15 at Walmart

Walmart offers the Everyday Home Portable 3-Shelf Organization Unit for $14.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is included on orders over $35. For comparison, Amazon sells a similar model for over $26. If you’ve got a small space between the fridge and countertop, or even just need soma place to store spices and more, this is a great choice. The three oversized shelves can hold things like 2-liter bottles of soda, chips, condiments, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Enjoy a bit more space and mobility with the Honey-Can-Do 3-tier laundry cart for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not compact enough to fit next to a fridge, it’s perfect for doing chores around the house.

Everyday Home Portable Organization Unit features: