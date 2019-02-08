Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Patagonia Web Specials, Calvin Klein, Hoover Vacuum, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Patagonia Web Specials are loaded w/ new items at up to 60% off: stylish jackets, pullovers, more
- Eddie Bauer takes a rare extra 60% off clearance items from $16: jackets, vests, more
- Columbia offers its Men’s Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket in several colors for $130
- Merrell is currently offering 20% off its Winter Styles from $10: jackets, shoes, more
- Score The North Face Far Northern Bomber Jacket for $101 shipped at Nordstrom (Reg. $170)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale offers deals on underwear, lounge & more from $12
- Lucky Brand takes an extra 40% to 60% off clearance styles from $27 to refresh your closet
- Today only, J.Crew cuts 30% off full-priced styles from $28 for a fresh new look
- H&M takes 20% off layering essentials for winter w/ jackets, vests, sweaters & more from $14
- Target’s Clothing Clearance takes 50% off or more to refresh your wardrobe w/ deals from $7
Home Goods and more |
- Hoover’s WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Vac is up to $100 off for today only at Best Buy
- Impress your valentine with a bouquet from Florists․com $20 for $40 credit
- Make your own Lucky Charm marshmallows at home w/ Excalibur’s dehydrator: $110 (Reg. $200+)
- Keep your knives ready to go with this fully-electric sharpening station for $90 (Reg. $150)
- Valentine’s Day Magazine sale w/ deals from $4/yr: Wired, Women’s Health, GQ, ESPN, more