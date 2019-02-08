Echo Dot Kids Edition drops to new Amazon low of $35 shipped (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition for $34.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we’ve seen it at Amazon. With 1-year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a 2-year worry-free guarantee against accidental damage (and everything else), there’s a lot to love about this version of Echo Dot. If you’re unfamiliar with FreeTime Unlimited, it’s a service that provides a kid-friendly experience with 1,000 Audible books, automatic filtering of explicit music, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re not worried about accidental damage and a lack of FreeTime Unlimited, you can spend about half on the eufy Genie Smart Speaker at $18. Skills can be installed and configured via the Alexa app, providing a similar experience at a budget-friendly price.

Echo Dot Kids Edition features:

Now Alexa is a kid-friendly DJ, comedian, and storyteller — and she’s always getting smarter. Just ask and Alexa will play music, answer questions, read stories, tell jokes, and more — all with younger ears in mind.

Up to $109 in savings on Echo Dot (Black), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a kid-friendly case, plus a 2-year worry-free guarantee—if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it for free