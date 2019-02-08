Start your next PC build w/ AMD’s 6-core Ryzen 5 CPU + The Division 2 for $180 ($260 value)

Walmart offers the AMD Ryzen 5 3.6GHz 6-core Processor with The Division 2 game code for $179.99 shipped. Regularly Amazon lists the CPU for around $200 without the bonus $60 game and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The Ryzen 5 2600X is a great gaming and workstation processor, as it offers 6 cores and 12 threads of power, making it perfect for multi-core workloads. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We used a similar processor when we built our budget-focused gaming desktop last year. It’s a great option as it’s budget-friendly yet powerful at the same time.

Ryzen 5 2600X CPU features: