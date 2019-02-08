Start your next PC build w/ AMD’s 6-core Ryzen 5 CPU + The Division 2 for $180 ($260 value)

Walmart offers the AMD Ryzen 5 3.6GHz 6-core Processor with The Division 2 game code for $179.99 shipped. Regularly Amazon lists the CPU for around $200 without the bonus $60 game and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The Ryzen 5 2600X is a great gaming and workstation processor, as it offers 6 cores and 12 threads of power, making it perfect for multi-core workloads. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
We used a similar processor when we built our budget-focused gaming desktop last year. It’s a great option as it’s budget-friendly yet powerful at the same time.
Ryzen 5 2600X CPU features:
AMD CPU Ryzen 5 2600X w/ Fan YD260XBCAFBOX 6C/12T AM4 10c AMD CPU Ryzen 5 2600X EQUIPPED TO WIN Get Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 FREE when you buy select AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors.* Take on the role of an elite sleeper agent as you and your team try to stop the fall of Washington D.C. and society. Join the fight with the game-changing 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors and experience more performance than ever before in Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2. Loadout with 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ – the ultimate processor for gamers and streamers. Receive Promo Codes within 30 days of purchase.