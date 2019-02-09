Dyson’s Animal Stick Vacuum cleans without a power cord: $200 (Reg. $260+, today only)

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s $60+ off what it fetched at Amazon and is among some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. When it comes to vacuums, Dyson’s arguably look the best while also offering top-notch performance. This vacuum can run for up to 20 minutes on a single charge, letting you clean up without the fuss associated with a power cord. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.
If you can live without it being Dyson and don’t mind plugging in, consider Eureka’s $25 Stick Vacuum. Like the Dyson above, this vacuum sports a 2-in-1 design that lets you quickly and easily switch from a stick to a hand vac. This cleaner works on bare floors and carpeting, making it a great all-in-one solution for tidying up your space.
Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum features:
Leave no dirt or pet dander behind with this Dyson Animal cordless vacuum. Its direct-drive cleaner head runs the bristles to deeply clean carpets, and its mini motorized tool lets you clean upholstery and crevices in handheld mode. This versatile Dyson Animal cordless vacuum works on hard floors and ceilings for all-around performance.