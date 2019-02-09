Expand your Switch’s storage w/ the PNY 512GB U3 MicroSD card at $180 ($100 off), more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of PNY storage products from $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the PNY 512GB U3 Pro Elite MicroSD Card for $179.99. This is a $100 price drop from its going rate and is the lowest available. With up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds, this MicroSD card is perfect for 4K capturing in your drone or phone. Plus, it can store hundreds of hours of movies with ease for watching on your Kindle Fire or other mobile device. This would also be a great addition to your Nintendo Switch if you’re running out of space for games. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our top picks or head to Amazon to see all available items.

PNY U3 Pro Elite MicroSD Card features:

  • Superior performance – up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed
  • Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting
  • Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card.
  • Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more
  • Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices
