Be ready for a zombie apocalypse with the Wise Company Survival Backpack: $48 (Reg. up to $65)

Today only, Woot offers the Wise Company 5-Day Survival Backpack for $47.99 Prime shipped. Those who don’t have Prime must pay an extra $6 for delivery. It’s around $55 at Amazon, while Overstock currently has it for $65. This is the best price we could find. Be prepared in the event of a catastrophe (like a bad storm, or a zombie apocalypse) with this backpack. It contains rations (32 total servings), first aid and hygiene products, and other survival supplies such as a portable stove and a deck of playing cards. (You can’t be bored during the apocalypse.) Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be even more prepared for an emergency with this 299-Piece First Aid Kit at $11 Prime shipped. Stow it in your car when you go on trips, or have it around the house in the event of an accident.

Wise Company 5-Day Survival Backpack features: