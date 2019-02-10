This highly-rated RFID Protected Leather Portfolio drops too $72 shipped (25% off)

- Feb. 10th 2019 10:30 am ET

Get this deal
$96 $72
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the DayAaron Leather (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its RFID Protected Leather Portfolio for $71.99 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. This leather portfolio has RFID blocking technology to keep your credit cards and other valuables safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 200 customers.

RFID Protected Leather Portfolio features:

  • Made with genuine Buff Calf leather by world-class craftsmen, the Aaron Business Organizer Binder is designed to be RFID protected.
  • It is equipped with the latest RFID Secure Technology to ensure safety of your data and cards. The special metallic layers within the leather covering prevents personal information from being exposed. 
  • It comes with a legal pad, 4 business card slots and 1 ID pocket. It also has an additional phone pocket with flip closure. 
Get this deal
$96 $72

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Aaron Leather

Aaron Leather

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go