This highly-rated RFID Protected Leather Portfolio drops too $72 shipped (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aaron Leather (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its RFID Protected Leather Portfolio for $71.99 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. This leather portfolio has RFID blocking technology to keep your credit cards and other valuables safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 200 customers.
RFID Protected Leather Portfolio features:
- Made with genuine Buff Calf leather by world-class craftsmen, the Aaron Business Organizer Binder is designed to be RFID protected.
- It is equipped with the latest RFID Secure Technology to ensure safety of your data and cards. The special metallic layers within the leather covering prevents personal information from being exposed.
- It comes with a legal pad, 4 business card slots and 1 ID pocket. It also has an additional phone pocket with flip closure.