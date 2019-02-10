Dive into a new best-selling Kindle eBook for $5, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks for $4.99 each. As per usual, they’ll become permanent additions to your collection. Today’s sale has a pretty wide range of genres, so odds are there will be a title that catches your eye. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more and have rarely been discounted before, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads. And because the sale focuses on best-sellers, reviews are great across the board. Be sure to check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

I’ve Got My Eyes on You synopsis:

When a terrible crime shocks a New Jersey community, all signs point to one suspect. But if he’s innocent as he claims, it means the murderer is still out there…

After throwing a party when her parents were away, 18-year-old Kerry Dowling is discovered lifeless at the bottom of the family pool. The police immediately question Kerry’s boyfriend, who—despite proclaiming his love for her—was seen arguing with Kerry that night. As neighbors and classmates grieve the loss of their friend, Kerry’s 28-year-old sister Aline, a guidance counselor, searches for answers. She’ll do anything to help the Detective Mike Wilson learn what really happened the night Kerry was killed.

