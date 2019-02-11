Finish your woodworking projects w/ Bosch’s random orbital sander: $59 (Reg. $80)

- Feb. 11th 2019 5:27 pm ET

$59
0

Amazon offers the Bosch 2.5-Amp 5-inch Variable Speed Random Orbital Sander/Polisher Kit with Soft Case for $59 shipped. Also available at Home Depot with a hard case. Regularly $80, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have any projects planned for spring that need a finishing touch, this is a great buy. Random orbital sanders are perfect for smoothing out fine details on woodworking jobs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget about PORTER-CABLE’s 15A circular saw for $30 (Reg. $50). After you finish using the circular saw, you’ll need a sander to smooth out the rough edges.

Bosch Variable Speed Random Orbital Sander features:

  • Durable and compact twist-off dust canister shows dust level and easily detaches
  • Features microfilter system for optimal filtering of fine dust and trapping particles as small as a 1/2-micron in diameter
  • Hook-and-loop disc attachment contains over 35,000 long-life hooks ensure from grip of the disc
  • The variable speed dial allows you to match the speed to work piece and task
  • Anti-spillback canister design minimizes dust spillback into sander
