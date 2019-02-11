Cole Haan’s deals are back w/ an extra 40% off sale items from $30 shipped

Cole Haan’s deals are back with an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Score discounts on dress shoes, boots, sneakers and more. Free ground shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Nantucket Deck Slip-On Sneakers are a perfect option. They’re on sale for $54, which is down from their original rate of $130. You can style them with jeans, shorts, khakis and more. Plus, their slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze.

The most notable deals for men include:

Leopard is very on-trend for this season and the women’s Vesta Leopard Pumps are on sale for $90, which is 50% off the original rate. You can easily style them with jeans, skirts, dresses and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for women include: