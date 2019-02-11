Get the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven while it’s nearly $50 off: $152 (Reg. $200)

Kohl’s is offering the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven in Stainless Steel (TOA-60) for $151.99 shipped. Apply codes HOME10 and COLD at checkout to redeem the special price and $30 in Kohl’s Cash. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, this is nearly $50 off and the best we can find. In fact, it’s only a couple of bucks below Amazon’s refurbished price. Along with the included oven rack, backing pan, and fry basket, this model includes a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty and seven cooking functions: air fry, bake, broil, warm, toast, convection bake and convection broil. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If this one is overkill for you, we also spotted a similar option from Black+Decker at just $51 shipped using the same code as above (Reg. $70). Otherwise head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more cookware and kitchen item deals.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven in Stainless Steel: