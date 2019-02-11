Never let a dead battery strand you: RAVPower’s 10000mAh car jump starter is $26 (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 11th 2019 6:58 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10000mAh Car Jump Starter for $25.99 shipped when you use code WKMNDQ3M at checkout. Regularly closer to $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road or in a parking lot with a dead battery, this jump starter is a must-have for your vehicle. Plus, it doubles as a 10000mAh portable battery for your iPhone or iPad to keep your electronics powered on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For an on-the-go solution that doesn’t require external power, check out Eton’s rugged portable emergency weather radio & charger at $25 shipped. Though it can’t jump start your car, it features solar panels, a USB port to power your phone, and a built-in emergency radio for any situation.

RAVPower Portable Car Jump Starter features:

  • Best Car Companion on the Road: Restarts your gasoline vehicles up to 3L approximately 3 times per charge; works with cars, motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles
  • Juggernaut 10000mAh Portable Charger: Doubles as a battery pack to recharge your iPhone 7 / 7 Plus 2.3 / 1.5 times, a Galaxy S8 1.5 times, or a an iPad Mini 4 0.9 times
  • 2X Faster Recharge: Micro USB input recharges the portable charger via a wall or car charger in just 5-6 hours with a 2A/2.4A adapter; iSmart 2.0 adjusts the current output up to 2.4A
  • Built-In Intelligent Protection Device: Safer operation with overcharge, over discharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuit, high temperature, and inverted polarity safeguards
  • Integrated Flashlight for Emergencies: Long press the power button to turn on the flashlight in strong mode, press again for SOS mode, and a third time for the warning strobe

