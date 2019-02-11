Keep a record of your drives w/ Anker’s Roav C1 1080p dash camera for $30 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

Anker via NeweggFlash offers its C1 1080p Dash Camera for $29.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $80, it goes for closer to $75 now at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This camera has a low profile that offers unobtrusive recording in a fantastic package. Plus, you’ll get 1080p video to give you quality recordings. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers and ships with a 12-month warranty.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget to pick up a microSD card to store your recordings. This 32GB model is just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, and we have higher storage amounts from $21 if you need more recording room.
Anker Roav C1 1080p Dash Camera features:
- CRYSTAL-CLEAR RECORDINGS: Advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lense, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080P — even at night.
- INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices.
- MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.
- EXTREME TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: Designed to continue operation in 19℉-149℉.
